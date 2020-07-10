The South Loop’s 1000 South Clark has luxury apartments steps from Target

1000 South Clark, Chicago

The apartments at 1000 South Clark have fun, innovative amenities that span nearly an acre, a convenient location next door to Target, great views, and a high level of apartment finishes. If you’re looking for a new home in downtown Chicago, 1000 rates a spot on your must-see list.

Available studios rent from $1,731 a month, 1-bedrooms from $2,015, and 2-bedroom, 2-baths from $3,102. A 3-bedroom, 2 ½ bath duplex rents for $5,127. A 3-bedroom, 3 ½ bath townhome is available for $6,061. Floor plans and near real-time rent and availability info are online.

The apartments have high ceilings, window walls, in-unit washer / dryers and well-conceived kitchens and baths with high-end finishes.

You can also view video walk-throughs of the club-quality fitness center and the sprawling pool deck.

Pet lovers will be excited about one of 1000 South Clark’s more unusual amenities. Join Sit! Pet Care in the video for a walk through Bark on Clark, an on-site doggie day-care center.


Target is next door to 1000 South Clark, and Jewel-Osco, Trader Joe’s and the CTA transit hub at Roosevelt Road are a few minutes’ walk away.

1000 South Clark has on-site management, maintenance and leasing staff.

