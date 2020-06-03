The South Loop’s iconic new NEMA is the height of luxury

NEMA Chicago, a 76-story, 800-unit apartment tower in an enviable South Loop location fronting Grant Park is leasing now for immediate and later occupancy.

Apartments at the architecturally-distinctive tower range from studios to 4-bedroom, 4-baths. Signature and Skyline Collection apartments offer different levels of finishes.

Studio apartments start at $1,921 a month, 1-bedrooms at $2,227, 2-bedroom, 2-baths at $3,380, and 3-bedroom, 2- or 3-baths at $6,588. Four-bedroom, 4-bath apartments start at $15,900. Floor plans and near real-time rent and availability info are online.

All of the apartments have high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, wide plank flooring, Lutron lighting, programmable thermostats, custom cabinetry, full-size in-unit washer / dryers, and upscale kitchens and baths with custom cabinetry. All of the apartments are “smart-home ready.”

Some of the units have large recessed balconies.





Two- to 4-bedroom “Skyline Collection” residences on the 49th through 76th floors have extended ceiling heights and premium finishes. Some of the apartments have large private terraces and soaking tubs.

The building’s prominent location at the base of Grant Park guarantees spectacular views in every direction.

East-facing units have views of Lake Michigan over Soldier Field and Northerly Island.

NEMA has nearly 70,000 square feet of amenities and offers “hospitality-style service and building-wide event programming.”

There’s a 75-foot indoor lap pool, and a landscaped outdoor pool deck with whirlpools and day beds. Private entertaining areas have 65-inch TVs, grills, ice makers and refrigerators.

The large, well-equipped fitness center has an adjacent basketball court and a squash court. It also boasts the only boxing ring in a Chicago apartment building. Spin, yoga and Pilates studios offer group and private instruction.





There’s a game room and a golf simulator.





NEMA has multiple resident lounges and a demonstration kitchen with Subzero and Wolf appliances.

A 48th floor lounge and adjacent terrace, reserved for Skyline Collection residents, offer spectacular views of Grant Park and Lake Michigan.

NEMA has a co-working space with nine conference rooms and a kitchenette.

There’s a “kids’ club” playroom.

NEMA Chicago has on-site leasing, management and maintenance staff and 24/7 door staff. The building is pet-friendly, subject to limits.

