The Van Buren’s West Loop luxury apartments have a steps-to-CTA location

The Van Buren has a prime location in the Greektown part of the West Loop. Residents at the Van Buren have quick access to the Loop, West Loop restaurants and nightlife, the University of Illinois at Chicago, public transit and the expressway grid.

Studio and 2-bedroom, 2-bath apartments are all rented at this time. One-bedrooms start at $1,600, 2-bedrooms with one bath at $2,350. Floor plans and near real-time rent and availability info are online. Ask about current incentive offers.

The apartments have high ceilings, large windows, wide plank flooring throughout, walk-in closets, Nest thermostats, keyless entry, and in-unit washer / dryers.

Kitchens feature quartz countertops, ample cabinetry with 42-inch upper cabinets, stainless steel appliances, gas stoves and glass tile backsplashes. Baths have upscale finishes.

Join us in the videos for a walk through one- and two-bedroom models.

The rooftop sundeck has a pool with private cabanas, and a landscaped seating area with grills and fire pits.





There’s a fitness center with cardio- and strength-training equipment, and a separate yoga studio.





The resident lounge / party room is adjacent to the pool deck and has multiple seating areas and TVs, a catering kitchen, and a fireplace. There are quiet meeting / study areas adjoining the lounge.

The Van Buren is smoke-free and pet-friendly (subject to limits). The Van Buren has on-site leasing and management staff, and door staff.

