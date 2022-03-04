The West Loop’s lowest-priced studio, week ending March 5, 2022

The spacious apartments at Presidential Towers have a near-Loop location with great views, and quick access to public transit, the expressway grid, and the hot West Loop restaurant and nightlife scene. Space, location, and appealing rents have made PT’s apartments a perennial favorite among downtown renters.

Studios at Presidential Towers currently start at $1,380 a month on a 12-month lease, $1,350 on a 15-month lease. A month’s free rent is available for move-ins by March 18, 2022. Prorate the free rent and the monthly cost is $1,265.

Floor plans and near real-time rent and availability info are online.

Presidential Towers has extensive on-site amenities and services. Management, maintenance, leasing staff and 24/7 door staff are on-site.

YoChicago’s West Loop apartment guide has a map, and a list with links to near real-time rent and availability info at every West Loop apartment community worthy of your attention.

Note: Presidential Towers is a YoChicago advertiser.

