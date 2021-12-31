Tour 14 West Loop apartment pool decks in less than 5 minutes

See lists, maps, apartment video tours and links to rent and availability info at

0:00 – Intro

0:12 – Catalyst

0:25 – EMME

0:38 – The Parker

0:52 – 727 West Madison

1:31 – Arkadia

2:16 – The Van Buren

2:34 – Gateway West Loop

2:52 – Porte

3:21 – Milieu

3:35 – Circa 922

3:50 – Union West

4:05 – Landmark West Loop

4:18 – The Madison

4:32 – The Mason

If a pool with plenty of seating, plenty of sun and a grilling area is high on the priority list for your next apartment, we’ll make it easy to compare your options in Chicago’s hot West Loop.

Join YoChicago in the video for a walk around or a look down on 14 different West Loop apartment high-rises with outdoor pool decks.

