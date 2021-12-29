Tour 27 River North apartment pool decks in just over 10 minutes

See lists, maps, apartment video tours and links to rent and availability info at

https://yochicago.com/river-north-apartment-guide/

0:00 – Intro

0:18 – Niche 905

1:03 – Two West

1:17 – One East Delaware

1:35 – State & Chestnut

2:02 – Next

2:16 – Aurelien

2:50 – AMLI 808

3:14 – Eight O Five

3:25 – The Hudson

3:55 – One Chicago

4:25 – The Chicagoan

4:39 – The Bernardin

4:54 – 8 East Huron

5:08 – One Superior Place

5:36 – Exhibit on Superior

5:58 – Marlowe

6:30 – Flair Tower

6:40 – SixForty

6:58 – Gallery on Wells

7:17 – Grand Plaza

7:30 – Kingsbury Plaza

8:01 – River North Park

8:36 – 3Eleven

8:53 – Hubbard Place

9:16 – HUBBARD221

9:40 – AMLI River North

10:00 – Wolf Point West

If a pool with plenty of seating, plenty of sun and a grilling area is high on the priority list for your next apartment, we’ll make it easy to compare your options.

Join YoChicago in the video for a walk around or a look down on 27 different apartment high-rises with outdoor pool decks, all in the River North neighborhood.

