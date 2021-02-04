Tour a 3-bedroom loft #706 at the South Loop’s Carriage House Lofts

See rent and availability info at:

https://www.carriagehouselofts.com/

Carriage House Lofts has a convenient South Loop location at 1545 S State St, close to Mariano’s grocery, CTA train stops, bars, restaurants and shops.

The 1- to 3-bedroom apartments are classic mill timber lofts with high ceilings, plank flooring, exposed ductwork, wood beams and ceilings and exposed brick walls. Kitchens and baths have upscale finishes and there are in-unit washer / dryers.

Carriage House Lofts is pet-friendly.

Join YoChicago in this sponsored video for a narrated walk through one of the apartments.

