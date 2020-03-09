Tour a Buena Park 1-bedroom in a classic vintage courtyard

https://ParkShores.GroupFox.com

Park Shores, 4304-12 N Sheridan Rd, is a grand vintage building with a beautifully-landscaped courtyard.

One- to 3-bedroom apartments are spacious, and have hardwood floors throughout and individually-controlled heating and air-conditioning.

The location is a half-block from Jewel-Osco and just over a block south of Target. Public transit by bus and train is a short walk away.

Join YoChicago in this sponsored video for a walk through one of the apartments.

Group Fox owns and manages dozens of renovated apartment buildings in prime near-lakefront locations.

