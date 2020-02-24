Tour a Lincoln Park 2-bedroom next door to Facets Multimedia

https://FullertonLofts.GroupFox.com

Fullerton Lofts is a 3-story vintage building at 1509 W Fullerton

One- to 4-bedroom apartments have high ceilings, large rooms, hardwood floors, and kitchens with ample cabinet and counter space. The building has a large sundeck.

Facets Multimedia, a landmark for film buffs, is next door, Walgreens is directly across the street, and interesting restaurants and bars abound in this location.

Join YoChicago in this sponsored video for a walk through a 2-bedroom apartment.

Group Fox owns and manages scores of nicely-renovated apartment buildings in prime near-lakefront locations, ranging from vintage walk-ups to contemporary elevator buildings to high-rises.

