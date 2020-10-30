Tour an -06 2-bedroom, 2-bath above Target at Lakeview 3200

See rent and availability info at

Lakeview 3200 is a new, 8-story apartment building with a Target store at the ground level.

The location is a block from the CTA Red, Brown and Purple Line stop at Belmont. There’s bus service along Clark and Belmont just outside the front door, and vibrant strips of shops, bars and restaurants along Clark and Belmont. Wrigley Field is a few blocks north on Clark.

Lakeview 3200 offers studio to 2-bedroom, 2-bath apartments with upscale finishes, plank flooring, spacious layouts and in-unit washer / dryers.

Join YoChicago in this sponsored video for a narrated walk through one of the apartments.

