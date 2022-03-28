Tour five studio models in Chicago’s Loop steps from the exciting Riverwalk

Join YoChicago in the following video for a tour of luxury studio models at five Loop apartment towers: Cascade, Parkline, MILA, OneEleven and 73 East Lake. Units are available in these floor plans, renting at $2,128 to $2,483 per month unfurnished as of 3/28/2022.

Visit the building websites for near real-time rent and availability info. See YoChicago’s Loop / New East Side apartment guide for a map, a list of apartment buildings, and links to video tours of studio to 3-bedroom apartments. Subscribe to YoChicago’s YouTube channel for new videos.

All of the buildings in the video have upscale kitchen and bath finishes, plank flooring, floor-to-ceiling windows and in-unit washer / dryers.

The buildings are all pet-friendly and have extensive amenities suites that include pool decks, resident lounges, business centers, fitness centers and more. They have on-site parking, on-site management, maintenance and leasing staff, and 24/7 door staff.

Note: All of the buildings are YoChicago advertisers.

