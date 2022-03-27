Tour River North convertible models at the Exhibit, Gallery and SixForty towers

https://www.rentatexhibit.com

0:00 Intro

0:30 Exhibit

1:59 Gallery

4:14 SixForty

Join YoChicago in the video for a tour of furnished luxury convertibles at three River North apartment towers. Units are available in these floor plans, currently (3/26/2022) renting at approximately $2,200 per month unfurnished.

All of the buildings have upscale kitchen and bath finishes, plank flooring, floor-to-ceiling windows and in-unit washer / dryers.

The buildings are pet-friendly and have extensive amenities suites that include pool decks, resident lounges, business centers, fitness centers and more. They have on-site parking, on-site management, maintenance and leasing staff, and 24/7 door staff.

