Tour Streeterville 1-bedroom models at Optima Signature, 465 North Park, Moment

Rent and availability can change daily. See current info at:

https://www.optimasignature.com/

https://www.465northpark.com/

https://www.momentchicago.com/

0:00 Intro

0:26 Optima Signature

3:26 465 North Park

6:10 Moment

Join YoChicago in the video for a tour of furnished luxury models at three of Streeterville’s newest apartment towers. Units are available in these floor plans, currently (3/26/2022) renting at approximately $3,000 per month.

All of the buildings have upscale kitchen and bath finishes, plank flooring, floor-to-ceiling windows and in-unit washer / dryers.

The buildings are pet-friendly and have extensive amenities suites that include pool decks, resident lounges, business centers, fitness centers and more. They have on-site parking, on-site management, maintenance and leasing staff, and 24/7 door staff.

Note: All of the buildings are YoChicago advertisers.

