Tour Streeterville’s only rooftop pool and more great amenities at Moment

0:00 Intro

0:15 Rooftop lounge and pool deck

2:00 Fitness center

2:41 Yoga studio

2:59 9th floor deck, spa, grilling area

3:45 9th floor deck, cabanas, garden

4:48 Media lounge

5:11 Business center

5:22 Resident lounge areas

5:50 Demonstration kitchen

6:23 Lobby

6:50 Close

Moment is a luxury apartment tower just a block west of Lake Shore Drive at 545 N McClurg Ct.

Moment has a full suite of amenities, including the neighborhood’s only rooftop pool. There’s also a 9th floor wraparound deck with a hot tub, grilling areas, a fitness center, yoga studio, resident lounges, a business center and more.

The apartments at Moment have upscale finishes, floor-to-ceiling windows with angled bays, wood-grain flooring, and in-unit washer / dryers.

Join YoChicago in the video for a walk around the amenities.

Note: Moment is a YoChicago advertiser.

