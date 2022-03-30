Tour Streeterville’s only rooftop pool and more great amenities at Moment

See rent and availability info at:
https://www.MomentChicago.com
0:00 Intro
0:15 Rooftop lounge and pool deck
2:00 Fitness center
2:41 Yoga studio
2:59 9th floor deck, spa, grilling area
3:45 9th floor deck, cabanas, garden
4:48 Media lounge
5:11 Business center
5:22 Resident lounge areas
5:50 Demonstration kitchen
6:23 Lobby
6:50 Close
Moment is a luxury apartment tower just a block west of Lake Shore Drive at 545 N McClurg Ct.
Moment has a full suite of amenities, including the neighborhood’s only rooftop pool. There’s also a 9th floor wraparound deck with a hot tub, grilling areas, a fitness center, yoga studio, resident lounges, a business center and more.
The apartments at Moment have upscale finishes, floor-to-ceiling windows with angled bays, wood-grain flooring, and in-unit washer / dryers.
Join YoChicago in the video for a walk around the amenities.
Note: Moment is a YoChicago advertiser.