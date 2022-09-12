Tour the extensive amenities at Lakeshore East’s new Cascade apartments

See rent and availability info at:

https://cascadeapartments.com/

0:00 Intro

0:05 Outdoor pool deck

1:29 Outdoor lounge, grilling area

1:46 Indoor lap pool

2:40 Cardio fitness studio

3:48 Strength studio for HIIT

4:30 Motion studio

4:49 32nd floor lakefront terrace

5:42 Chef’s kitchen, TV lounge, study corner

6:29 Center lounge

7:33 Jam room

8:03 Maker space

8:38 Screening room

8:57 Conservatory

9:34 Kids club indoor play space

9:58 Spa

10:05 Close

Cascade is a new luxury apartment tower in the largely-residential Lakeshore East neighborhood on Chicago’s New East Side.

The location is adjacent to the new Cascade Park and a short walk from Maggie Daley Park, the Riverwalk and the lakefront trail.

Cascade’s studio to 3-bedroom apartments raise the bar on finishes in Lakeshore East: Snaidero cabinetry, Bosch cabinet-front appliances, plank flooring, floor-to-ceiling windows with roller shades, and in-unit washer / dryers.

Cascade has an acre of amenities, including an outdoor pool deck with cabanas, an indoor lap pool, a fitness center, a 32nd floor lakefront terrace, a screening room, a game room, a golf simulator, a maker space, a music sessions room, resident lounge areas and a kids’ play space.

Cascade is pet-friendly and has on-site management, maintenance and leasing staff, and 24/7 door staff.

Join YoChicago in this sponsored video for a narrated walk through one of the apartments.

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)