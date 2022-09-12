Tour the extensive amenities at Lakeshore East’s new Cascade apartments

See rent and availability info at:
0:00 Intro
0:05 Outdoor pool deck
1:29 Outdoor lounge, grilling area
1:46 Indoor lap pool
2:40 Cardio fitness studio
3:48 Strength studio for HIIT
4:30 Motion studio
4:49 32nd floor lakefront terrace
5:42 Chef’s kitchen, TV lounge, study corner
6:29 Center lounge
7:33 Jam room
8:03 Maker space
8:38 Screening room
8:57 Conservatory
9:34 Kids club indoor play space
9:58 Spa
10:05 Close
Cascade is a new luxury apartment tower in the largely-residential Lakeshore East neighborhood on Chicago’s New East Side.
The location is adjacent to the new Cascade Park and a short walk from Maggie Daley Park, the Riverwalk and the lakefront trail.
Cascade’s studio to 3-bedroom apartments raise the bar on finishes in Lakeshore East: Snaidero cabinetry, Bosch cabinet-front appliances, plank flooring, floor-to-ceiling windows with roller shades, and in-unit washer / dryers.
Cascade has an acre of amenities, including an outdoor pool deck with cabanas, an indoor lap pool, a fitness center, a 32nd floor lakefront terrace, a screening room, a game room, a golf simulator, a maker space, a music sessions room, resident lounge areas and a kids’ play space.
Cascade is pet-friendly and has on-site management, maintenance and leasing staff, and 24/7 door staff.
Join YoChicago in this sponsored video for a narrated walk through one of the apartments.