Tour the lavish amenities at the Loop’s new Millie on Michigan apartments

0:00 Intro
0:23 Lobby
0:36 46th-floor resident lounges
2:30 46th-floor pool terrace
3:50 46th-floor co-working spaces
5:38 46th-floor west terrace
6:03 5th-floor fitness center
6:56 5th-floor grilling terrace
8:17 5th-floor resident lounge
8:42 The pet spa and dog run
9:35 Rent and availability info
Millie on Michigan boasts an enviable location on Chicago’s Millennium Mile, a short walk from the fabulous Riverwalk, Millennium Park, Mag Mile and State Street shops, and the downtown theater district.
Millie has luxury convertible to 2-bedroom apartments with high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, plank flooring, in-unit washer / dryers and upscale kitchen and bath finishes.
Millie’s extensive amenities include a rooftop pool and terrace, resident lounges, a well-equipped fitness center, a heated dog run and a resident terrace with grilling areas.
Millie on Michigan is pet-friendly and has on-site management, maintenance and leasing staff, and 24/7 door staff.
Join YoChicago in this sponsored video for a quiet tour of the amenities.