Tour the lavish amenities at the Loop’s new Millie on Michigan apartments

0:00 Intro

0:23 Lobby

0:36 46th-floor resident lounges

2:30 46th-floor pool terrace

3:50 46th-floor co-working spaces

5:38 46th-floor west terrace

6:03 5th-floor fitness center

6:56 5th-floor grilling terrace

8:17 5th-floor resident lounge

8:42 The pet spa and dog run

9:35 Rent and availability info

Millie on Michigan boasts an enviable location on Chicago’s Millennium Mile, a short walk from the fabulous Riverwalk, Millennium Park, Mag Mile and State Street shops, and the downtown theater district.

Millie has luxury convertible to 2-bedroom apartments with high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, plank flooring, in-unit washer / dryers and upscale kitchen and bath finishes.

Millie’s extensive amenities include a rooftop pool and terrace, resident lounges, a well-equipped fitness center, a heated dog run and a resident terrace with grilling areas.

Millie on Michigan is pet-friendly and has on-site management, maintenance and leasing staff, and 24/7 door staff.

Join YoChicago in this sponsored video for a quiet tour of the amenities.

