Two months free on spacious renovated apartments in a charming part of Streeterville

Head north of Chicago Ave in Streeterville and you’re in a neighborhood that differs radically from the sea of new apartment towers, hospital buildings and parking lots south of Chicago Ave. You’re in a neighborhood that was largely settled in the 1920s and is dominated by classic vintage buildings and the iconic architecture of the Hancock Center, Lake Shore Drive and Mies van der Rohe’s Glass Houses. The area is considered by many to be part of the Gold Coast, since it shares that neighborhood’s largely residential character and charm.

The Chatelaine, 215 E Chestnut, is a 1920s-era classic with a boutique environment and only four apartments per floor.

The Chatelaine has been recently renovated, but its apartment homes retain the spacious floor plans, high ceilings, hardwood floors, crown moldings, arched passageways and other vintage details that add up to residences with a distinctive character.

The Chatelaine currently has one-bedrooms available, starting at $1,645 a month, and 2-bedroom, 2-baths starting at $2,190. Floor plans and near real-time rent and availability info can be accessed online. Up to two months free rent is available on select apartments.

Join YoChicago in the videos for a walk through two 1-bedroom apartments.

The Chatelaine has a fitness room with cardio and strength-training equipment.

The rooftop sundeck has grilling stations, a variety of seating areas, and the ambiance of a French chateau’s garden terrace. Join YoChicago in the video for a brief tour of the location, the amenities and the apartments.

The Chatelaine is pet-friendly. It’s a short walk from Oak Street Beach, Oak Street boutiques, Magnificent Mile shops and Lake Shore Park. There’s an abundant selection of restaurants and bars nearby.

