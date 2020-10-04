Two months free rent steps from the Lakeview Mariano’s at Reside on Barry

Reside on Barry has 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom fully-renovated apartments in a Lakeview East high-rise with exceptional amenities for the location.

Available 1-bedrooms start at $1,773 a month, 2-bedrooms at $2,161 and 3-bedrooms at $2737. Floor plans and near real-time rent and availability info are online. Two months free rent is available on all apartments and will be applied to your second and third month.

Join YoChicago in the videos for a walk through 1-, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments.

The pet-friendly building has on-site parking, large and stylish resident lounges, a business center, private outdoor patios with gas grills, a fitness room and more. Leasing and management staff are on-site.

Reside on Barry is next to a CVS, around the corner from the new Lakeview Mariano’s, a short walk from other major groceries, and steps off the miles-long Broadway strip of bars, restaurants and shops.

Reside Living owns and manages thousands of apartments in dozens of renovated buildings in prime near-lakefront locations. You can see video tours of Reside Living apartments, a map of the properties, links to building websites and to near real-time rent and availability info, on this page.

Reside Living apartments rent quickly, and it’s a smart strategy to begin your apartment hunt 60 days in advance if you want to lock in the most desirable apartments.

