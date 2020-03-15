Union West apartments, 939 W Washington Blvd, West Loop

Union West is a 15-story, 357-unit, dual tower apartment building in the West Loop neighborhood. The building has ground-level retail space and an on-site 255-space parking garage.

ZOM Living was the developer of Union West. Power Construction was the general contractor, and bKL was the architecture firm.

The apartments

Union West offers studio to 3-bedroom apartments.

Open-plan kitchens have stainless steel appliances, including gas ranges and range hoods, and quartz counter tops. Baths have upscale finishes.





The apartments have floor-to-ceiling windows, roller blinds, in-unit washer / dryers and plank flooring throughout. Some of the apartments have private patios with walk-out access to the pool deck.

Views. Most of the immediately surrounding development doesn’t rise above 4- or 5-stories in height, so upper-floor east-facing units at Union West will enjoy good views of the Loop and near north skyline.

Amenities, services, policies

Union West has an extensive amenities package.

The landscaped pool deck has private cabanas and several grilling areas. There’s also a rooftop grilling terrace with skyline views.





Union West has a well-equipped fitness center with a variety of cardio- and strength-training equipment and a separate yoga studio.





The 3rd-floor lounge has a demonstration kitchen and a media area with comfortable seating arrangements.





The 15th floor lounge has a gaming area and a variety of seating for large gatherings and more intimate ones.

Union West is pet-friendly and has a pet spa with an adjacent dog run.

Union West is smoke-free. Management, maintenance and leasing staff and 24/7 door staff are on-site. Union West has 255 on-site garage parking spaces.

The location

Union West is in a pleasant, pedestrian-friendly environment with a neighborhood feel. It has good access to shopping, dining, nightlife, Loop offices, the Illinois Medical District hospitals and the University of Illinois at Chicago campus.

Shopping. Residents at Union West have a good variety of grocery shopping options.

Whole Foods is a few short blocks east on Halsted St.

Mariano’s, half a dozen short blocks southeast of the building, has a large selection of prepared foods and craft beers. Jewel-Osco also has a location nearby. There’s a Target half a dozen blocks southwest of the building.

Dining, nightlife. The West Loop is an almost indescribably-rich dining and nightlife scene, and Union West has great proximity to the best of it.

Randolph Street’s restaurant row, a Chicagoland destination dining spot with dozens of foodie venues, is a short block north of Union West.

Head in any direction from Union West and you may be overwhelmed by the number and variety of local restaurants.

Greektown, a few short blocks away, is largely a tourist draw, but some of the restaurants are definitely worth a visit.

Parks, recreation. The location has limited proximity to public parks and recreational opportunities.

Mary Bartelme Park, a few blocks southeast, is a neighborhood favorite for kids and dogs. The park comes up short on active recreational space.

Transportation. Public transportation is excellent. The building is two blocks from the CTA Pink and Green Line stop at Morgan.

A number of CTA bus routes serve the area along Madison St, a block south of the building. The Halsted St bus, a few short blocks east, connects to the UIC campus and to the Blue Line stop at Grand Ave for transit to O’Hare Airport.

Union West has excellent access to the city’s expressway grid. Taxi and Uber service is readily available. Zipcar car-sharing locations are nearby. A DIVVY bike station is across the street on Washington.

The competition

