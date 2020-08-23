Up to 2 ½ months free at the fabulous new Old Town Park 2

Old Town Park 2 recently welcomed its first residents to a transit-friendly, pedestrian-friendly location at the corner of Wells and Hill Streets. Spot specials are currently available on select apartments and up to 2 ½ months free rent on 24-month leases.

Available convertibles at Old Town Park 2 start at $1,845 a month, 1-bedrooms at $2,577, $2,695 with a flex space, 2-bedroom, 2-baths at $3,545, and 3-bedroom, 2-baths at $4,490. Ask about spot specials on 2- and 3-bedroom penthouses with large terraces. Floor plans and near real-time rent and availability info are online.







The apartments have plank flooring, floor-to-ceiling windows, upscale kitchen and bath finishes and in-unit washer / dryers.

LEVEL furnished apartments are available for 30-day and longer stays.

Old Town Park 2 has a lavish suite of amenities, and you can preview the indoor amenities in the above video. The building also has a sprawling landscaped outdoor pool deck.

Old Town Park 2 has on-site management, maintenance and leasing staff, and 24/7 door staff.

