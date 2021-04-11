Up to 3 months free at the South Loop’s new Imprint apartments

Imprint is a new, 349-unit, 30-story luxury apartment tower in the Printers Row neighborhood in Chicago’s hot South Loop.

Imprint has a steps-to-everything location close to dining, nightlife, Grant Park, public transit, college and university campuses and more.

Imprint offers studio to 4-bedroom, 4-bath apartments with upscale kitchen and bath finishes, floor-to-ceiling windows, plank flooring throughout, and in-unit washer / dryers.

Net effective rents start at $1,427 for studios, $1,753 for 1-bedrooms and $2,545 for 2-bedroom, 2-baths. Three- and 4-bedroom penthouses start at $9,500 a month. Floor plans and near real-time rent and availability info are online.

Join YoChicago in the videos for a tour of several apartments, and see more at Imprint’s YouTube channel.

Imprint’s indoor amenities include a fully-equipped fitness center, a resident lounge and co-working space, a demonstration kitchen and dining area, and a digital entertainment and game space. Outdoor amenities include a 5th floor terrace with grilling stations, seating areas and fire pits. A top floor observation deck has seating areas and a fire pit.

Imprint is pet-friendly and has on-site management and maintenance staff, and 24/7 door staff. Imprint has an attached covered garage and on-site bike storage.

