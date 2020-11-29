Up to 3 months free on the waterfront at Streeterville’s Lofts at River East

The Lofts at River East has a waterfront location on the Ogden Slip, and Target and Pinstripes in the building.

The apartments have high ceilings, exposed brick walls, a true loft aesthetic, in-unit washer / dryers and truly special kitchens.

Studio apartments start at $1,545 a month, 1-bedrooms at $1,900, 2-bedroom, 2-baths at $3,100, and 3-bedroom, 2-baths at $4,630. Current special offers include up to three months free rent.

Floor plans and near real-time rent and availability info are online.

You’ll love the waterfront site, the spacious apartments, the lavish amenities, and on-site retail and dining options that include Target and Pinstripes.

The Lofts at River East is pet-friendly, has extensive amenities, on-site management, maintenance and leasing staff, and 24/7 door staff.

