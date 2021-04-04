Up to three free months at The Clark, the Gold Coast’s newest apartments

The Clark is a new, boutique-scale mid-rise at 1201 N Clark in the Gold Coast neighborhood. It has an enviable location across from the flagship Jewel-Osco and steps from the CTA Red Line stop at Division St.

Join us in the videos for a walk through several apartments.

Net effective rents for available studios start at $1,493 and 1-bedrooms at $1,807. Two-bedroom, 2-baths at are all rented at this time. Floor plans and near real-time rent and availability info are online. The quoted rents spread up to 3 months free over the lease term.





The apartments have high ceilings, plank flooring throughout, and upscale kitchen and bath finishes.

All of the apartments have in-unit washer / dryers, and some have sheltered private terraces.

Amenities at The Clark include a spacious rooftop lounge and sun deck, a fitness room and a welcoming lobby lounge.

