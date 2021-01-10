Up to two months free rent at Linea’s home office-friendly apartments

The new Linea, an architecturally bold, full-amenity, pet-friendly apartment tower at 215 W Lake St, has four levels of amenities.

You can tour the top two floors of amenities in the above video with architect and co-developer Mike Moceri.

The distinctive hallmark of Linea’s bold architecture is a reprise of the classic Chicago bay window, with three walls of floor-to-ceiling glass. The bays dramatically expand Linea’s striking urban vistas and are an ideal spot for a home office desk.

Tour a 3-bedroom, 2-bath smart home and a unique corner convertible in the above videos.

Tour two new furnished models in the above videos.

Studio apartments start at $1,651, convertibles at $1,833, and 1-bedrooms at $1,836. Two-bedroom, 2-baths are all rented at this time. A 3-bedroom, 2-bath is available March 4 for $4,851 a month. Floor plans and near real-time rent and availability info are online. Up to two months free rent is available on select apartments.

Linea’s furnished models showcase the livability and flexibility of its generously-sized floor plans, which have been thoughtfully designed to ensure space for dining room tables and home office desks.

The loft-aesthetic apartments feature high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, plank flooring throughout, in-unit washer / dryers and beautifully-finished kitchens and baths.

Linea’s four floors of amenities start with lobby-level lounges and top out with outdoor terraces and an indoor / outdoor pool.

Linea is a short block from the Riverwalk and from the downtown theater district. There’s Pedway access at the corner to the CTA’s Clark and Lake transit hub with connections throughout Chicago, including O’Hare and Midway airports. Scores of restaurants and bars, Millennium Park, Maggie Park, Daley Plaza and more are all within a few minutes’ walk.

Linea has on-site management, maintenance and leasing staff, and 24/7 door staff.

(Visited 16 times, 1 visits today)