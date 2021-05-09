Up to two months free rent in renovated Buena Park high-rise apartments

Buena Shores, 833 W Buena, is a completely renovated 22-story contemporary high-rise on a quiet, tree-lined block in the largely residential Buena Park neighborhood.

The apartments are bright and spacious, and have updated kitchens and baths and hardwood floors throughout.

With current special offers, 1-bedroom apartments rent from $1,120 a month, 2-bedrooms from $1,390 and 3-bedrooms from just $1,565. Up to two months free rent is available on select apartments. Floor plans and near real-time rent and availability info can be accessed online.

Join YoChicago in the videos for a walk through 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments.

The building has a fitness center, bike storage, a well-equipped laundry room and surface and covered parking on-site. Management is on-site.

Group Fox owns and manages dozens of renovated apartment buildings in prime locations, ranging from vintage walk-ups to newly-renovated lofts to high-rises.

