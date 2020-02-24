Updated apartments in the heart of the Old Town Triangle

Reside on North Park, 1700 N North Park, is a beautifully-updated 56-unit building in the heart of the charming Old Town Triangle.

Reside on North Park has features that are hard to find in the neighborhood: a fitness room, a landscaped outdoor terrace with gas grills, bicycle and resident storage areas, and covered and uncovered parking.

Studio, 1- and 2-bedroom apartments have been completely made over with new kitchens and baths, wood-look floors, and in-unit washers and dryers.

Available studios start at $1,809 a month and 1-bedrooms at $2,371. Two-bedroom apartments are all rented at this time. Floor plans and near real-time rent and availability info are online.

Join YoChicago in the videos to tour 1- and 2-bedroom apartments at Reside on North Park.

Reside Living owns and manages dozens of renovated apartment buildings in prime near-lakefront locations. Contacting Reside is a great way to start an apartment search that’s almost guaranteed to result in finding a great apartment. You can see dozens of video tours of Reside Living apartments, a map of the properties, links to the building websites, and near real-time rent and availability info, on this page.

