Uptown apartments steps from Clarendon Park from $840 a month

Clarendon Shores is a contemporary high-rise steps from Clarendon Park at 4750 N Clarendon.

Studio and one-bedroom apartments are sunny and boast hardwood floors. With just 6 units per floor, all apartments are a short distance from the elevator bank.

Studio apartments start at just $840 a month. One- and 2-bedrooms are all rented at this time. Floor plans and near real-time rent and occupancy info are online. Ask about current incentive offers.

Lake Shore Drive is a block east, and bus service is available nearby. Broadway shops, bars and restaurants are a short walk west. There’s a Walgreens a half-block south and several hospitals within a few minutes’ walk.

Join YoChicago in the videos for a walk through three 1-bedroom apartments and a studio apartment.

