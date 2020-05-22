Video of Reside Living’s outstanding apartments from the West Loop to Rogers Park

Resident lounge, Reside on Barry, Chicago

Reside Living owns and manages thousands of apartments in dozens of stylishly-renovated buildings in prime locations from the West Loop north to Rogers Park. Satisfacts, a leading provider of resident satisfaction surveys, recently ranked Reside (pdf) as 3rd among the Top 5 companies in the nation managing between 2,000 and 4,999 apartments.

If you’re looking for an exceptional apartment with responsive management, Reside’s options range from vintage walk-ups to high-rises, and they all stand out in a way that will delight you.

The grid below has links to websites for Reside Living communities, near real-time rent and availability info, and narrated video tours. You can download the grid as an Excel spreadsheet.

You can also view the video tours on a map. Click on any place marked with a green icon.

