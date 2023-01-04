Video tours of short-term furnished apartments at three Streeterville towers

If you’re relocating to Chicago, renting a short-term furnished apartment is a great alternative to a sight-unseen rental or a high-pressure apartment hunting trip. You can experience a building and a neighborhood where you might want to settle, and have the time to explore alternatives at your leisure.

Suite Home, one of YoChicago’s advertisers has offerings in many city and suburban buildings. I recently visited five Suite Home apartments in Streeterville.

Join YoChicago in the videos for a brief introduction to the location and an overview of building amenities. You can see more video tours at Suite Home’s YouTube channel.

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)