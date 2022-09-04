What it costs to rent in Chicago’s hot River North neighborhood

YoChicagoSun, September 4, 2022 11:52am

See starting River North rents, video tours and more:
https://yochicago.com/river-north-apartment-guide/

0:00 Intro
0:22 Studio rents
0:40 1-bedroom rents
1:02 2-bedroom rents
1:20 3-bedroom rents
1:41 Fees
2:00 Closing

River North is currently one of Chicago’s hottest downtown neighborhoods – and one of the priciest.

Join me in the video for a look at the low, median and high starting rents for studio to 3-bedroom apartments in 42 River North buildings. Add one-time and monthly fees and you’ll learn what it costs to rent in River North

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)

Newer Post
Older Post