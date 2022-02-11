A 2-bedroom, 1-bath #502 at the Loop’s landmark Century Tower

See rent and availability info at

When it made its mark on Chicago’s skyline in 1930, Century Tower was the tallest reinforced concrete building in the world and hosted a bank. In the interim, Century Tower was converted to condominiums and recently transitioned to rental apartments.

The studio to 3-bedroom apartments are undergoing a make-over. They boast high ceilings, efficient floor plans – and the most attractive rent levels in Chicago’s Loop and near-Loop neighborhoods.

Building amenities include a fitness center, a rooftop deck with grilling stations, Pressbox dry cleaning, on-site management, maintenance and leasing staff and 24/7 door staff.

Century Tower’s Theater District location is a short walk from the fabulous Riverwalk, River North dining and nightlife, public transportation, and Millennium and Maggie Daley parks.

