A bright -10 one-bedroom at the South Loop’s new Imprint tower

https://imprintapts.com/

Imprint is a new, 349-unit, 30-story luxury apartment tower in the Printers Row neighborhood in Chicago’s hot South Loop.

Imprint has a steps-to-everything location close to dining, nightlife, Grant Park, public transit, college and university campuses and more.

Imprint offers studio to 4-bedroom, 4-bath apartments with upscale kitchen and bath finishes, floor-to-ceiling windows, plank flooring throughout, and in-unit washer / dryers.

Join YoChicago in this sponsored video for a narrated walk through one of the apartments.

