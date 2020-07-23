A bright -14 convertible on the River North / Gold Coast border

See rent and availability info at:

https://www.StateAndChestnut.com

https://www.ResideLiving.com

State & Chestnut, a newer 35-story apartment tower at 845 N State St, has a must-see suite of amenities and must-see apartments. It’s impressive in many ways and checks all the items on almost everyone’s wish list.

State & Chestnut has a steps-to-everything location on the border of the Gold Coast and River North neighborhoods. Bars and restaurants are in over-abundant supply nearby. Oak Street Beach, Washington Square Park and Lake Shore Park are all within a short walk.

Loyola’s Quinlan School is next door and the downtown campus is just east. Mag Mile shops and Oak Street boutiques are two short blocks. A Potash grocery is across the street and Whole Foods is a few blocks south.

Join YoChicago in this sponsored video for a narrated walk through of one of the apartments.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)