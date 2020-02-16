A furnished 2-bedroom LEVEL apartment in River North at The Hudson

http://www.StayingLevel.com

http://www.TheHudsonChicago.com

The Hudson is a luxury, full-amenity, pet-friendly River North apartment tower a block east of the Chicago River.

All of the apartments at The Hudson feature private outdoor space. A number of them are available through the building’s LEVEL program, which offers luxuriously furnished 1- and 2-bedroom apartments for 30-day and longer stays.

The Hudson is notable for the scale of its amenities and the outstanding quality of its apartment finishes.

Upscale kitchens have integrated Bosch appliances, granite slab waterfall countertops and full-height backsplashes. Floor-to-ceiling large format tile wraps the bathrooms which, have Kohler soaker tubs and glass-enclosed showers with wall-mounted Kohler hand shower sets.

Join YoChicago in this sponsored video for a walk through a 2-bedroom plus flex-space furnished LEVEL apartment with two full baths.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)