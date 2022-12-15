A furnished short-term 2-bedroom in Vernon Hills at The Milton

See more info and other locations at:

The Milton has a convenient Vernon Hills location adjacent to Hawthorn Mall and across from the shops at Mellody Farm. There’s a huge array of shopping and dining options within a few minutes of The Milton.

The Milton has an outdoor pool and sundeck with shaded grilling and lounging areas in a spacious courtyard with golf, bocce and more, and a private dog park.

The clubhouse has a spacious, high-ceilinged great room and adjacent spaces for hosting a small gathering or a business meeting.

The 24/7 fitness center has cardio and strength-training equipment, free weights, and Peloton bikes.

Suite Home apartments at The Milton have in-unit washer / dryers and upscale finishes. They’re set up with everything you need to feel at home, and hotel-like services to ensure your comfort. It’s a suite deal.

Join YoChicago in this sponsored video for a narrated tour of one of Suite Home’s furnished short-term apartments and a brief look at the amenities at The Milton.

