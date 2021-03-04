A Lakeshore East -13 1-bedroom at the iconic Aqua apartments

See rent and availability info at:

The soaring Aqua tower has quickly become one of Chicago’s most recognizable architectural icons. It’s a mixed-use building that hosts a Radisson Blu hotel, apartments and condominiums.

Aqua’s lavish amenities include a sprawling, landscaped deck with a large pool, garden areas, a fire pit, grilling areas and more. There’s also an indoor pool, a fitness center, a business center, resident lounges, a game room and a media room.

The Lakeshore East community on the New East Side is built around a 6-acre park that includes a playground and a fenced-in dog park. The Village Market has a Mariano’s grocery, Eggy’s Diner, 3 Forks steak house, Subway and service establishments.

Join us in this narrated walk through an apartment at Aqua.

