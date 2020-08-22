A Lakeview East 1-bedroom #43 in a pet-friendly vintage courtyard

See rent and availability info at:

https://www.632WAddison.com

https://www.ppmApartments.com

632 W Addison is a pet-friendly vintage courtyard steps from the miles-long strip of bars, restaurants, shops and outdoor cafés along Broadway, and a short walk from Wrigley Field. The building has a private dog park.

Studio, 1- and 2-bedroom apartments have hardwood floors and updated kitchens and baths.

Join YoChicago in this sponsored video for a walk through one of the apartments.

Planned Property owns and manages more than 3,500 apartments in prime locations in River North, Old Town, the Gold Coast, Lincoln Park and Lakeview.

