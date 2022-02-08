A Lakeview East 1-bedroom with a balcony #13D at 441 W Oakdale

See rent and availability info at

441 West Oakdale is a contemporary high-rise in Lakeview East. The building has a mix of renovated studio, convertible and 1-bedroom apartments with balconies, a rare feature in the Lakeview neighborhood.

The units have excellent closet space, wood look floors and updated kitchens and baths.

Join YoChicago in this sponsored video for a narrated walk through one of the apartments.

