A Lakeview East studio #484 steps from the 18-mile lakefront trail

See rent and availability info at

https://www.ppmApartments.com

536 West Addison is a contemporary 5-story elevator building steps from Lake Shore Drive in Lakeview East.

Studio and one-bedroom apartments have hardwood floors, air-conditioning, updated kitchens and baths, and good closet space. On-site parking is available.

Bars, restaurants, shops, parks and public transit are all nearby.

Join Planned Property’s Max in this sponsored video for a narrated look at one of the apartments.

Planned Property owns and manages more than 3,500 apartments in prime River North, Gold Coast, Lincoln Park and Lakeview East locations.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)