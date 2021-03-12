A Lakeview two-bedroom #2849-2 steps from shopping, dining and more

See rent and availability info at

https://www.2849NOrchard.com/

https://www.LocalByLaramar.com/Chicago/

Local by Laramar has a variety of updated vintage and contemporary apartments in prime locations in Chicago’s popular Lakeview neighborhood.

2849 N Orchard is on a pedestrian-friendly strip of bars, restaurants, theaters and one-of-a-kind shops.

The vintage 2- and 3-bedroom apartments at 2849 N Orchard have updated kitchens and baths, oak flooring, and some have outdoor space.

Join YoChicago in this sponsored video for a narrated walk through one of the apartments.

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)