A Lincoln Park 2-bedroom, 1-bath, apartment 305 at 1818 N Halsted

Local by Laramar has a variety of updated vintage and contemporary apartments near the intersection of Halsted and Willow.

This prime location is on a pedestrian-friendly strip of bars, restaurants, theaters and one-of-a-kind shops, and is near CTA train stops and the Clybourn Corridor’s concentration of big box and national chain stores.

The apartments at 1818 N Halsted, an elevator building, have stylishly-updated kitchens and baths, plank flooring in living areas, and private outdoor space.

Join YoChicago in this sponsored video for a narrated walk through one of the apartments.

