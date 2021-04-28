A Lincoln Park 2-bedroom, 2-bath with a private terrace at 2727 N Clark

See rent and availability info at

http://www.2727NClark.com

https://www.ppmApartments.com

2727 N Clark is a vintage walk-up with 2- and 3-bedroom, 2-bath duplex apartments that are rich in character. The apartments have in-unit washer / dryers, private rooftop terraces and available on-site parking.

The building is on the miles-long strip of restaurants, bars and shops along Clark and Broadway, just west of the park in Lincoln Park.

Planned Property owns and manages more than 3,500 apartments in prime near-lakefront locations in River North, Old Town, the Gold Coast, Lincoln Park and Lakeview East.

Join YoChicago in this sponsored video for a narrated walk through an apartment that’s rich in character.

(Visited 5 times, 1 visits today)