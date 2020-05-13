A north-view -03 1-bedroom on a tree-lined Gold Coast block

See rent and availability info at

https://1133NDearborn.com

https://ppmApartments.com

1133 North Dearborn is a full-amenity high-rise in a hyper-convenient Gold Coast location. The building has an outdoor pool, a large sundeck, a fitness center, business center and 24-hour door staff. It’s a short walk from grocery shopping, Division and Rush Street bars and nightlife, Michigan Avenue shops, Oak Street Beach and the CTA Red Line at Clark and Division.

The building has a variety of two-bedrooms available, including unusual townhome-style duplex apartments that feel like a home.

Join YoChicago and Planned Property’s Max in this sponsored video for a narrated walk through one of the apartments.

Planned Property owns and manages more than 3,500 apartments in prime locations in River North, Old Town, the Gold Coast, Lincoln Park and Lakeview.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)