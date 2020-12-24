A north-view -14 studio at the newly-updated River North Park

See rent and availability info at:

https://www.rivernorthpark.com/

River North Park has an appealing location close to dining, nightlife, the Riverwalk, theMart, public transit and the Kennedy Expressway.

River North Park offers stylishly-updated studio to 2-bedroom, 2-bath apartments and 2-story townhomes.

The building has beautifully-updated amenities that include resident lounges, a large, well-equipped fitness center, and a spacious landscaped deck with a pool and grilling areas.

Join YoChicago in this sponsored video for a narrated walk through one of the apartments.

