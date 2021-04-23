A River North 2-bedroom, 2-bath #901 at The Hensley, a boutique mid-rise

See rent and availability info at:
https://www.HensleyChicago.com
At just 11 stories and 48 units, The Hensley is a boutique-sized alternative to the high-rises that dominate the neighborhood.
The Hensley is on a pedestrian-friendly stretch of Wells Street, steps from restaurants, night-life, one-of-a-kind shops, and public transportation.
Apartments at The Hensley boast spacious layouts, private outdoor space, upscale finishes, plank flooring throughout and in-unit washer / dryers.
The Hensley has a fitness room and a rooftop sundeck.
Join YoChicago in this sponsored video for a narrated walk through one of the apartments.
