A River North / Gold Coast J-plan 1-bedroom at Chestnut Place

https://www.ChestnutPlace.com

Chestnut Place has a hyper-convenient location at the corner of State and Chestnut, on the border of the Gold Coast and River North neighborhoods.

Restaurants, bars, coffee shops, posh boutiques, grocery stores, and CTA bus and train stops are all just steps from the building. It’s an exciting, fun spot to live in.

Chestnut Place has convertible to 2-bedroom apartments available.

The pet-friendly building has on-site management, maintenance and leasing staff, and 24/7 door staff.

Join YoChicago in this sponsored video for a narrated walk through one of the apartments.

