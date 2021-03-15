A river-view studio #2704 at the Loop’s lavish OneEleven tower

See rent and availability info at:

https://www.OneElevenChicago.com

OneEleven is a 60-story, ultra-luxury, high-service riverfront apartment tower on the border of the Loop and River North neighborhoods.

OneEleven’s studio to 3-bedroom apartments boast floor-to-ceiling windows, wide plank flooring, great views, in-unit washer / dryers and sophisticated, stylish finishes.

OneEleven’s amenities span nearly an acre and include sprawling outdoor decks, resident lounges and party rooms with every convenience imaginable, an indoor / outdoor pool, a well-equipped fitness center, a media room, a billiards room – and more.

Join YoChicago in this sponsored video for a narrated walk through one of the apartments.

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)