A South Loop 2-bedroom model 839-312 at Wells Place, a boutique luxury mid-rise

See rent and availability info at:

https://www.wellsplaceliving.com

Wells Place, 837-39 S Wells, is a boutique mid-rise elevator building in a South Loop location dominated by large high-rises.

Wells Place offers spacious 1- and 2-bedroom, 2-bath apartments with upscale kitchen and bath finishes, spacious layouts, private outdoor space, plank flooring, and in-unit washer / dryers.

Wells Place has on-site parking, strength-training and cardio- fitness rooms, and roof decks. The building is pet-friendly and has on-site management.

Join YoChicago in this sponsored video for a narrated walk through one of the apartments.

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)