A spacious -04 studio in a great Gold Coast location

The boutique 16-story high-rise at 1330 North Dearborn has a stellar location, on-site parking, a fitness room, bike storage, and a roof deck with wraparound views.
1330 has spacious studio, convertible and one-bedroom apartments with ample closet space. Rents are surprisingly low for the location, and you can find near real-time rent and availability info online.
Join YoChicago in this video for a narrated walk through one of the apartments.
Planned Property owns and manages more than 3,000 apartments in prime Gold Coast, Lincoln Park, Old Town, River North and Lakeview locations.
