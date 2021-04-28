A spacious Lakeview East studio #9E at 500 West Belmont

See rent and availability info at:

http://500wbelmont.com

https://ppmApartments.com

500 W Belmont is a contemporary elevator building with large apartments.

The apartments have updated kitchens and baths, laminate or wood-look flooring, great closet space and available parking.

The location is close to the lake, the Broadway restaurant and bar strip and convenient to public transportation.

Planned Property owns and manages 1,000s of apartments in prime Gold Coast, Old Town, Lincoln Park and Lakeview East locations.

Join YoChicago in this sponsored video for a walk through one of the apartments.

